Jumia Repositions Amid Nigeria’s Economic Recovery

E-commerce giant, Jumia, has unveiled an ambitious growth strategy aimed at consolidating its footprint in Nigeria as the nation’s economy shows signs of recovery, declaring that the era of survival has given way to expansion and digital acceleration.

At the heart of the renewed push is a bold campaign theme, “Just Jumia It,” which the company describes as more than a slogan but a rallying call to make online shopping intuitive, habitual and central to everyday life.

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Temidayo Ojo, said that the company is repositioning to tap into improving macroeconomic stability and rising consumer confidence.

“We’re seeing confidence return, and confidence translates into spending.

“More importantly, it translates into habit. Our focus is on making e-commerce a normal, trusted part of everyday living,” Ojo said.

According to the firm, recent performance indicators show strong year-on-year growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and order volumes, reflecting increased nationwide adoption of digital retail platforms.

Industry observers say the development signals a shift from a period defined by resilience amid inflationary pressures and currency volatility to one marked by renewed consumer momentum

To sustain the growth trajectory, Jumia disclosed that it has intensified investments in technology infrastructure, fulfilment centres and last-mile delivery networks to improve service efficiency and expand national reach.

The company said that these investments are designed to deliver faster deliveries, enhance pricing transparency and ensure product availability across urban and semi-urban markets, while also creating economic opportunities for small and medium-scale enterprises, logistics partners and sales agents within its ecosystem.