Jumia Marks 13 Years Of E-Commerce Innovation, Impact In Nigeria

Jumia, Africa’s leading ecommerce platform, is celebrating 13 years of transforming the way Nigerians shop. Since its launch in 2012, Jumia has evolved into more than just an online shopping destination. It has become a catalyst for economic growth, digital inclusion, and everyday convenience for millions of Nigerians.

From small business owners and rural consumers, Jumia has played a key role in shaping a more inclusive digital marketplace.

Over the past decade, the platform has helped hundreds of local and international brands reach customers across the country, while also supporting thousands of sellers with tools, training, and access to logistics and digital payments.

To commemorate this milestone, Jumia is launching the 2025 Anniversary Campaign under the theme “Enjoyment Overload”, running from June 2 to June 22.

While the campaign will feature attractive deals from Nivea, Xiaomi, Itel, Diageo, Ecoflow, Skyrun, Oraimo, Adidas, Reebok, Unilever, Reckitt, and more, it also reflects a deeper celebration of the brand’s enduring impact.

“We are proud of the journey so far, not just in terms of business growth, but in the real-life stories of empowerment and access that Jumia has made possible. With this anniversary campaign, we’re pulling out all the stops to create a celebration that rewards loyalty, excites new users, and showcases the very best of what e-commerce can offer.”

