Jumia Kicks Off Tech Week 2025

Jumia, the leading pan-African ecommerce platform, has launched its highly anticipated annual ‘Tech Week’ campaign, bringing consumers amazing deals on the latest gadgets and smart devices.

Under the theme “Future is in Your Hands,” this year’s campaign is designed to inspire Nigerians to embrace cutting-edge technology and innovation.

Running from March 17 to 30, 2025, the campaign offers millions of customers access to unbeatable discounts on a wide range of tech essentials, including smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and entertainment systems.

In partnership with leading global and local brands such as Xiaomi, Oraimo, Binatone, Itel, SilverCrest, Ecoflow, Tecno, Realme, Skyrun, Century Appliances, Hisense, PZ Cussons, Unilever and Nivea, Jumia is committed to ensuring a seamless shopping experience with the best deals on high-quality tech products.

“We’re excited to present Jumia Tech Week 2025, a platform to enable Nigerians to have access to high-quality devices.

With the rapid growth in digital adoption across the country, this campaign is designed to put the latest innovations within reach, helping customers stay connected, productive, and entertained.

Our strategic partnerships with top brands allow us to deliver premium products at the best prices, making tech upgrades accessible to all,” said Sunil Natraj, CEO, Jumia Nigeria.

