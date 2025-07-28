Jumia Appoints CEOs For Nigeria, Ghana

An e-commerce platform, Jumia has appointed Temidayo Ojo as chief executive officer.

Also, it said Seleem Musibau would take over from Ojo as the new CEO of Jumia Ghana.

According to a statement by the company, Okoreaffia succeeded Mr. Sunil Natraj, who led Jumia Nigeria through a period of economic and operational change, restoring growth and consumer confidence.

He obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in finance, strategy and consulting from IESE Business School and a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of Lagos.

Ojo’s elevation was part of Jumia’s strategy to empower local leaders and develop talent from within its organisation.

He joined Jumia in 2020 as head of planning and performance before moving up to chief commercial officer. Also, Ojo has served as CEO of Jumia Ghana, where he steered the business to record-breaking growth while fostering a strong team culture.

The Chief Executive Officer of Jumia, Francis Dufay, welcomed the appointment, saying, “I’m excited to welcome Temidayo to this new role.

His leadership in Ghana has shown what’s possible when a strong team shares a clear vision. His energy, values, and business acumen make him the right person to lead Jumia Nigeria into its next chapter.”