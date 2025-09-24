Juma Jux Welcomes Home Priscilla Ojo, Rakeem 

Tanzanian singer, Juma Mussa Mkambala, better known as Juma Jux on Wednesday welcomed home his wife, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and son, Rakeem Mkambala.

New Telegraph reports that the homecoming coincided with the day Rakeem turned one month old.

Sharing the goodnews in a series of videos by his fan page, the prisjuxsourcee, Juma Jux was seen warmly receiving his wife and son at the airport with fresh flowers and gifts.

Upon their arrival, Priscilla was surprised with an elaborate blue-themed welcome party featuring balloons, framed photos, and a banner reading “Welcome Home Mommy and Rakeem.”

Priscilla’s mother, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo joined the celebration and playfully teased her son-in-law.

“Juma, you are so extra. What happened? Rakeem is actually one month old,” she said.

Juma proudly replied, “My son. Yes. My first son.”

Iyabo admired the gesture, responding, “This is so beautiful.” Even Priscilla was moved, exclaiming, “Oh my God, Papa Rakeem is extra.”

The family had earlier faced a challenge when Juma Jux was denied a Canadian visa and could not be in Canada during his son’s birth due to what reports linked to strict immigration scrutiny. Despite his absence, he marked the reunion with a lavish celebration in Tanzania.