Share

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux surprises his wife, Priscilla Ojo, with a luxurious Range Rover worth millions of Naira.

This comes on the heels of their grand wedding finale in Tanzania, which drew prominent entertainment figures and dignitaries in attendance.

A video captures Priscilla Ojo’s reaction as she spots the luxurious vehicle.

In the now-viral video, Priscilla is seen bursting with excitement alongside her close associates, before embracing her husband to show gratitude.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to this, a user Nigeria Nightmare remarked, “Priscilla you marry well joor odogwu for that matter next JP celebration will be naming ceremony Amen ”.

Oluchi Oleneyor queried, “Why she con dey clean her mouth na, when her husband kiss her”.

Kelechi queried, “Hope this wedding never finish oh,! Tanzanians too dry.See party wey for sweet but der life style dull?”.

However, Faith Omolokun asserted, “Congratulations to her”.

Watch video below:

Share