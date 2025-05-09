Juma Jux Speaks On His Grand Finale Coming In May — Juma Jux

Share

Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux has revealed the reason behind his multiple wedding celebrations with his beautiful wife, Priscilla Ojo.

According to Juma Jux, he wanted to honour every significant location that shaped their love story, hence the multiple celebration.

Speaking in a viral video on social media, the singer disclosed that they are set to hold their final wedding celebration in May 28, 2025, in Tanzania, marking the seventh in a string of elaborate events.

He said; “This is the final round, the big one. I call it the final one because my wife is tired already,”

He revealed that despite already having had five to six weddings, he wanted even more to fully express the depth of his love.

He added; “5-6 weddings is not even enough for me. I wanted more. I wanted to go to the place where we first met, but she has no energy; she has tried,” .

“She always tells me, ‘It’s easy for you because you’re wearing a suit; you don’t have to go through a lot with dressing.’ I understand her,”

The singer promised that the final wedding in Tanzania will be unforgettable.

He explained stating; “Tanzania is the final one, the last one, and because it’s the final one, I’d put everything on that. It’s going to be crazy. My friends from different countries are coming; from Uganda, Kenya, China, USA, and even Tanzania,”

The upcoming grand finale in Tanzania is expected to attract celebrities, fans, and well-wishers from across the globe.

"What I feel for her, 5 or 6 weddings aren't enough" – Juma Jux says as he confirms their final wedding reception in Tanzania on May 28th. pic.twitter.com/23872HvvDA — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) May 9, 2025

