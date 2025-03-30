Juma Jux Reacts To Nigerian Gala After First Bite

Share

The Tanzanian husband of Nigerian social media influencer, Priscilla Ojo has sparked reactions with his comment about popular snack, Gala.

Sunday Telegraph had during the week reported that the newly birds arrived in Nigeria, following their star-studded Islamic wedding ceremony held in Tanzania.

A viral video sighted Sunday Telegraph, the newlyweds in a car, as Juma Jux tries Gala for the first time, spotted in the front seat.

After trying a bite, he hands it to Priscilla Ojo, who takes a taste and states that it’s unpalatable.

Reaction trailing this posts;Chioma remarked, "E pain me sey you no taste this gala for Goodluck or Buhari regime. I no just understand Tinubu gala".Oyinda stated, "Gala that looks like suffering ".Nicole emphasized, "He's right, gala is no gala again".Ceila wrote, "It actually doesn't.They should have given him beefie or even superbite. I can't even stomach the taste of gala again". Watch video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabi Radio (@sabiradio)

