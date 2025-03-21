Juma Jux, Priscilla Ojo Extend Wedding Invitation To Tanzanian Ex-President

Share

Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux and his Nigerian wife, Priscilla Ojo, on Thursday visited the former President of Tanzania, Hon. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, to invite him to their forthcoming wedding in Lagos, Nigeria.

Juma Jux and Priscilla extended a special invitation to the former president to attend their grand wedding slated for April 2025.

The couple was warmly received as the former President treated them to special hospitality and gave them an exclusive tour of his lavish mansion.

This followed their traditional wedding which took place in Tanzania in February. The intimate ceremony was attended only by close family members and the couple’s inner circle.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Juma Jux expressed his gratitude to the ex-president while hinting at the month of their Lagos Wedding.

He wrote: “Finally I have gotten a chance and a big blessing to officially introduce my lovely wife @its.priscy to Hon. Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, the retired president of the fourth phase of the Republic of Tanzania, together with his beloved wife Mama Salma Kikwete.

“I also had the opportunity to officially extend the invitation to our next big concert of #JP2025. Where we expect to have a special ceremony in April in Nigeria, and the end will be here at home in Tanzania in May.

“It was a joy and a blessing to be welcomed in their home and to have a unique opportunity to share with them this important memory. on our new journey of marriage.

“Me and my wife @its.priscy give sincere thanks to our elder Hon. Dr. Kikwete and Mama Salma for their reception of love.”

It is also worth noting that two days before Valentine’s Day, Juma Jux had proposed to Priscilla for a second time in the presence of her family and friends.

As anticipation builds for their Lagos wedding, fans and well-wishers continue to celebrate the couple’s beautiful journey, which blends Tanzanian and Nigerian cultures in a heartwarming union.

