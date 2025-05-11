Juma Jux, Priscilla Ojo Announce Final Wedding Reception Date

Share

Juma Jux, the Tanzanian singer, has revealed that the final leg of his wedding celebrations with Priscilla Ojo will be held in Tanzania on May 28.

In a post via his Instastory, Jux also joked about his wife’s exhaustion from the multiple ceremonies.

“On the 28th of May, we have JP reception. The final one, the big one. I’m saying it’s final because my wife is tired already,” he said.

“She has tried because even five, six weddings isn’t enough. I even wanted to go to Rwanda, the place that we met for the first time. But she got no energy. She tried though.”

Priscilla and Jux’s love story unfolded in July 2024, when they publicly announced their relationship on social media.

The lovebirds held their traditional and white weddings in Lagos in April, following their Islamic traditional wedding in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in February.

Born on March 13, 2001, Priscilla is a graduate of Media and Theater Arts from Babcock University.

She made her acting debut at 14 in the movie ‘Beyond Disability’.

Her performance earned her a nomination in the Best of Nollywood (BON) Award for the ‘Best Child Actress’ category.

Jux, born Juma Mussa Mkambala, began his music career at 16 and signed with A.M Records in 2008.

His music is a blend of R&B, Bongo Flava, and Afrobeats. His hit songs include ‘Enjoy’, ‘NitasubirI’, ‘Fashion Killer’, ‘Sugua’, ‘Juu’, and ‘Nidhibiti’.

He has also earned many awards for his craft. He is considered one of the biggest artistes in Tanzania and East Africa.

Share