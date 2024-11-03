Juma Jux Gives Shout-Out To Priscilla Ojo As He Bags Music Award

Share

Tanzanian artist, Juma Jux has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his Nigerian girlfriend, Priscilla Ojo, after receiving the Best Artist/Group Eastern Africa 2024 award at the Jaylia Awards.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Juma and Priscilla have confessed their love for each other publicly and are planning a wedding for next year 2025.

During his acceptance speech, Juma Jux affectionately referred to Priscilla Ojo as his “Beautiful wife-to-be” and gestured towards her in the audience.

Their public display of affection has stirred reaction on social media from many who cheered at the beautiful couple. Priscilla took to her Instagram page to congratulate him on his win as she shared the video capturing the moment. She wrote: “Congratulations, baby.”

