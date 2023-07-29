July MPR: LCCI Says Policy Against FG’s Promise On Credit For Businesses

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has faulted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on its July 2023 interest rate hike. Reacting to the development, LCCI said it (the policy) negates the new administration’s promise of a low-interest rate and credit availability to local businesses in the country.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph yesterday, indicated that the MPC raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 18.75 percent from 18.50 percent, the highest rate since the policy was adopted in 2006.

She further pointed out that the MPC also narrowed the asymmetric corridor to +100/-300 basis points from +100.-700 basis points around the policy rate. However, Almona explained that the significant adjustment in the asymmetric corridor could restrict credit and cap liquidity with implications on local businesses.

In particular, she noted that this is a contradiction to the new administration’s promise of a low-interest rate to lay the foundation for a robust credit economy in the country. Speaking further, the LCCI boss stated that the MPR was the fourth consecutive rate hike so far this year and the eighth consecutive rate hike since April 2022.

Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Liquidity Ratio (LR) are held steady at 32.5 percent and 30 percent respectively. She added that, “The moderate increase by the authority is in response to inflation expectations, negative interest rate gap, improving investor confidence, and supporting investment flows into the country.