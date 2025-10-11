Julius, Eunice Adegoroye Foundation Gives N3m Scholarship To Pharmacy Student

The Julius and Eunice Adegoroye Foundation has presented its N3 million 2025 Annual Education Scholarship to a Pharmacy undergraduate of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, David Olusegun Akinwale. At the ceremony held at Adetola International Schools, Akure, the Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Dr Aderinsola Adegoroye, said the scholarship was in fulfillment of one of the core mandates of the Foundation – promoting academic excellence.

She challenged students to be very committed to their academic pursuits, stressing that education is the platform on which any developed society rests. Dr Adegoroye announced that the scholarship will be spread over the six years of David Akinwale’s pharmacy program at UniMed, Ondo, as he will get N500,000 every session beginning from the ongoing session, and urged the pharmacy undergraduate not to relent in his drive for excellence in all areas of life.

While appealing to Nigerians to cultivate the habit of lending a helping hand to those in need, she said the Foundation had earlier this year, in line with its health support project, supported surgery for a woman with a massively inflamed jaw called Ameloblastoma and commissioned a vicarage for the Anglican Church last year, in line with the Foundation’s mandate to support God’s work According to her, God has a way of repaying those who support people in need and urged those who have the capacity to help, no matter how little should not to hesitate to do good.

Represented by the Director of Adetola International Schools, Sir (Prince) Ademola Adegoroye, the Executive Secretary said she recommended the recipient, a graduate of Adetola International College in the 2023/2024 Academic Year to the Foundation because he distinguished himself in his academics and several extra- curricular activities including athletics, cultural dance, and choral endeavors, despite his slight physical challenge. The executive secretary congratulated Akinwale for making himself, his family, and the school proud, recalling that he was the Punctuality Prefect while at Adetola College