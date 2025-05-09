Julius Berger Wins Construction Company Of The Year Award

Share

Frontline engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, has clinched the prestigious Construction Company of the Year Award amidst pomp as journalists celebrate the 2025 World Press Freedom Day in Abuja.

According to the National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Comrade Alhassan Yahya, who presented the Award plaque to Julius Berger at the event, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC deserves the Award having being at the frontline of several landmark projects across the country.

According to him, “we have observed during the year under review that the company has remained the best in all the construction works they have undertaken and the ones that are currently Work-In-Progress.

Name it, from Eko Bridge, Lagos built in 1965, through the Second Niger Bridge to the ongoing Bodo-Bonny Road, Julius Berger is excelling. We must state that you are deserving of this Award and more, the NUJ President declared amidst applause.”

Speaking after receiving the Award on behalf of Julius Berger, the Director, Administration, Alh. Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita, thanked the NUJ for the Award, saying that it was a most unique gesture coming same day with the commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day.

“This honour, especially coming in commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, carries a deep and symbolic significance for us,” the director said.

Noting that the day was set aside to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, assess the state of press freedom worldwide, defend the media from attacks on their independence, and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty, Kaita added that the United Nations underscored the day to highlight the importance of a free press.

He said: “Thus, as a company, we are elated to be so honoured with this Award on this Day when the world is acknowledging the contributions of members of the fourth estate to worldwide development, he further said, adding, this recognition is not only a testament to the innovative impact we have made in the construction industry, but also a validation of our unwavering commitment to excellence, safety, and sustainable development in Nigeria.

At Julius Berger, we believe that innovation is not merely an option—it is a responsibility we owe to the future of infrastructure and to the communities we serve.” He said that at Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, innovation was at the heart of everything.

From pioneering cold recycling technology for more sustainable road construction, to deploying advanced digital tools in project management and engineering design, to setting benchmarks with ISO 9001 quality assurance standards and ISO 45001 occupational safety practices, Kaita declared that the company has consistently raised the bar in Nigeria’s construction landscape.

