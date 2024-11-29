Julius Berger Subsidiary Donates To FCT School

Share

Primetech Design and Engineering Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, recently increased its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts for the year by donating books, study materials, mosquito nets and renovated classrooms to the LEA Primary School, Karmo, Sabo 11, Angauwa Hausawa, FCT Abuja.

Speaking on the donations, the Head Teacher of the school, Mr. Jonathan Auta, and his assistant, Mrs Victoria Hassan Jonathan, thanked PrimeTech for the gifts of love to the school.

Mrs Jonathan said: “On behalf of the entire school, we want to appreciate God for this day, because this day is a great day. We were not expecting things like this. But God has made it; so, we say thank God.

“We also appreciate you people that you have taken time out of your busy schedule to come and do something in this school. As you come here it is our earnest prayer that you will never go back the same.

You will go back with full blessings. We appreciate you very much; the children appreciate you. We, the teachers also appre – ciate you.”

