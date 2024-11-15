Julius Berger Strengthens Board With Indimi As Non-Executive Director

Share

The Board of Directors of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has appointed Dr Mohammed Indimi, OFR as a Non-Executive Director effective November 7, 2024.

According to a statement by Mrs Cecilia Madueke, Julius Berger’s Company Secretary, Indimi would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his function as Director as well as the future directions of the Group.

Indimi is the recipient of several doctorate degrees from various universities in Nigeria and globally, in various disciplines. He is an entrepreneur and philanthropist whose business acumen spans, oil and gas and financial services.

He was also conferred with the National Honour of the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) and with the Republic of Niger’s National Honour of Commandeur dans L’Ordre du Merite du Niger.

He chairs the Boards of Oriental Energy Resources Limited and M & W Pump Nigeria Limited and is a Director of Jaiz Bank PLC. He was appointed to the Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc as a Non-executive Director, with effect from November 7, 2024.

Julius Berger is Nigeria’s foremost engineering construction company offering holistic services on the planning, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of buildings, infrastructure and industry projects.

Share

