Julius Berger Secures N750bn Contract For Abuja Centenary City Infrastructure

The Abuja Centenary City Project (CCP) has officially resumed after an eleven-year pause, with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc awarded a N750 billion contract to provide primary infrastructure for the project’s first phase.

The contract, to be executed in lots, covers a 4.3km plot access road and secondary infrastructure for Grove Residences, Safari Park Residences, and Ridge Villas.

Centenary City management formally engaged Julius Berger during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday. CCP Managing Director, Dr. Odenigwe Ike Michael, confirmed the resumption, noting that Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (DAR), which coordinated the master plan, will handle the detailed engineering design.

Conceived in 2014 under former President Goodluck Jonathan with an initial capital of N18.6 billion through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), the project faced setbacks, including revoked land rights, certificate withdrawals, and calls for investigation. It was launched to commemorate Nigeria’s centenary.

Michael described the project as Abuja’s foremost urban renewal initiative, designed to attract international investment and provide a multifunctional lifestyle hub. Key components include five-star hotels, luxury residences, the International Commerce Centre, the Centenary International Convention Center, the Mall of Africa, and a championship golf course.

He praised FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike for supporting sustainable development in the capital and reaffirmed CCP’s commitment to delivering “state-of-the-art infrastructure and sustainable smart city solutions” in partnership with Julius Berger and DAR.