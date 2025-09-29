Julius Berger Quits Afro-Processing, Hands Over Plant

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has quit from its shortlived diversification into agriculture, leasing out its cashew nut processing facilities to Eko Organic Food Industries Limited. The move, approved at the company’s board meeting on September 24, 2025, signals a return to the engineering giant’s mainstay—construction.

In 2020, Julius Berger surprised the market with its decision to diversify into agro-processing, citing the need to broaden its revenue base beyond roads, bridges, and large infrastructure projects. The company invested in a cashew nut processing plant, raising expectations that it would become a significant player in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

Five years later, that experiment has come to a sudden end. By leasing the plant to Eko Organic Food, a specialist in agroprocessing, Julius Berger has effectively withdrawn from direct operations in the agricultural value chain. In a corporate disclosure to Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Thursday, Julius Berger’s board explained that the decision was a deliberate strategy to sharpen its focus.

“The goal of the Board of Directors and Executive Management remains to deliver on the strategy of maintaining and strengthening the company’s competitive advantages in the construction sector, and any other sector it ventures into,” the disclosure read. Analysts see the move as a sign of discipline. With government spending on transport, housing, and energy infrastructure rising, they say Julius Berger’s core strength lies in construction, not cashew processing.

“This is a smart pivot,” said a Lagos-based investment analyst. “Agro-processing was ambitious, but construction is where Julius Berger truly dominates. Leasing the facility frees up management attention and capital for what matters most.” Although the company has not disclosed the financial details of the lease, the decision is being interpreted as a win for shareholders.

By handing over the facilities instead of shutting them down, Julius Berger preserves value while removing the risks of running a business outside its expertise. Market watchers believe the development could strengthen investor confidence, as it signals a return to stability and focus.

For Julius Berger, the move could also mean more resources for expansion in infrastructure projects, which remain central to Nigeria’s economic development. For Eko Organic Food Industries, the deal is a breakthrough. With an existing plant now under its control, the company can scale faster in Nigeria’s cashew market—an industry with strong export potential.

The firm is expected to deepen its processing capacity and strengthen its foothold in the agro-processing sector. Julius Berger stressed that the retreat from agro-processing does not mean it will abandon diversification altogether. Rather, it said future ventures would be carefully chosen to complement its brand and strengthen its position in the market. For now, though, the company is betting that investors prefer a leaner, more focused Julius Berger—one that sticks to what it knows best: building the infrastructure that drives Nigeria’s growth.