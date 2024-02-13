Julius Berger Nigeria moves to rehabilitate roads in Cotonou

Leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has raised the bar in the industry as the company is set to rehabilitate roads in Cotonou, Republic of Benin. The company’s Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, who broke the news recently, stated: “We embark on a historic journey, stepping into Cotonou, Republic of Benin, with a prestigious contract for the rehabilitation and improvement of access roads and crossings.”

Stressing that the delibrate expansion into new territories marked a significant milestone in Julius Berger’s strategic growth plan, he added that the development reinforces “our commitment to building a better future through infrastructure beyond Nigeria.” He added that, “as we continue to drive our company forward towards our growth aspirations, we take our first steps out of Nigeria, into Cotonou, Republic of Benin, with the award of this contract.

“The registration of our regional branch office marks a milestone achievement in Julius Berger’s strategic growth planning, building on our history of partnership and progress through enabling infrastructure by extending our impact beyond Nigeria even as he urged all stakeholders saying, together, lets pave the way for progress.”