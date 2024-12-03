Julius Berger Is Wholly-Owned Nigerian Company, Says Stolle

Share

The Director, Corporate Development of leading construction firm, Julius Berger Nigeria plc, Jochen Stolle, has declared that the company is a fully-owned Nigerian outfit.

Speaking in Lagos during an engagement with media stakeholders, Stolle described the gathering as not only unique but historic in many ways.

Putting the structure of the company in its right perspective, Stolle said Julius Berger Nigeria Plc was a fully owned Nigerian company that has contributed immensely to critical infrastructural development in the country.

He said: “We are listed on the Nigerian stock exchange. We are here to stay and we will continue to contribute our quota to the development of infrastructure in Nigeria.”

According to him, the company is proud to be associated with positive infrastructural development in Nigeria and will continue to adhere strictly to it’s core values of “excellence, responsibility, collaboration and courage”

Continuing, Stolle charged that, as “we build on this refreshing partnership journey together, it is my wish that we grow and nurture it into a mutually beneficial long term partnership built on the solid foundation of true friendship and trust.

There is no gainsaying the fact that partnership for development has always been the hallmark of all we do at Julius Berger.” He added that: “We partner for progress, collaboration, excellence, responsibility and courage.

These are the strong pillars around which all we do revolve. That Julius Berger has been operating in Nigeria for over 50 years now, and successfully too, lend sound credence to the foregoing.”

Stolle said further that as a professional Nigerian engineering construction company of immense positive reputation, Julius Berger had been acclaimed for its contributions to the development of critical national infrastructures across the country.

The same applies to building for some private concerns like, the famous FAMFA Tower and the up and fast coming Lagos Hyatt Hotel.

Concluding, the Julius Berger Director retorted:“We remain a Nigerian company, ever proud to associate with positive infrastructural developments in the country and ever ready to contribute our utmost professional best to further the goals of our founding fathers.”

