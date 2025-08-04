Julius Berger, FRSC Resolve To Strengthen Partnership

Construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have resolved to strengthen their collaboration in ensuring safety on our roads.

This emerged as the Corps hailed the exceptional quality of work and unwavering standards of the company over the years. In his speech during a courtesy visit to the construction company recently, where he led the Board of Management Team from the Sector, the FCT Corps Commander of the new Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Felix N.

Theman, said: “I have received briefings highlighting the cordial working relationship that has flourished between Julius Berger Nigeria PLC and the FRSC in the FCT.

“With 28 years of experience in the Corps, I have had the privilege to closely collaborate with Julius Berger, particularly concerning the critical infrastructure projects they undertake across the nation.”

Theman emphasized the importance of roads in Nigeria’s economy, stating, no nation can progress without the necessary infrastructure to support its economy.