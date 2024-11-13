‘Julius Berger Delivering Long-Lasting Projects Nationwide’

Share

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has thumbed up top-notch engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for consistently delivering top quality jobs nationwide.

The Institute also commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State for the construction of legacy projects across the state. NIPR Vice President, Professor Emmanuel Dandaura, gave the twin commendations when he led participants at the just ended NIPR’s 2024 Directors Conference and Retreat, which held at Asaba, on a tour of ongoing legacy projects in the state including the Okpanam-Ibusa bypass, Ughelli-Asaba road dualisation, ongoing construction of flyovers at Enerhen Junction, PTI Junction, DSC Roundabout in Warri and Effurun, by Julius Berger and the Emevor-Orogun road project.

Speaking at PTI Junction, Effurun, Professor Dand – aura who was supported by Council members of the Institute, Thelma Okoh and Paulinus Nsirim, said, “I am particularly happy with the quality of job that has been done.

Yes, Julius Berger is delivering long-lasting, durable projects across the country. They argue that the contractor, Julius Berger, is expensive; but when you look around the country you know that they deliver long lasting projects, and I think it is one of the reasons why Governor Oborevwori has invited them to the state.”

He continued: “I encourage Julius Berger to sustain their corporate social responsibility so that the community can have a good impression of the company. We are very happy with what we have seen here today.”

According to him, “we have driven about 128 kilo – meters since we left Asaba and you can see that the roads are good and inspite of that, work is still going on to ensure that where we need bridges they are being constructed and where we need to relay the road, it is being done.”

Prof. Dandaura, who was led on the projects tour by the state Commissioner for Information, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, and other top government officials, called on the federal and state governments to sustain the synergy of interventions on federal roads to ensure smooth movements across the country.

