Julius Berger Appoints Director

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has appointed Dr. Mohammed Indimi as a non-executive director.

Indimi is the chairman of the boards of Oriental Energy Resources Limited, M & W Pump Nigeria Limited and serves as a director at Jaiz Bank Plc.

The appointment contained in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) by its company’s Secretary, Mrs. Cecilia Ekanem Madueke, noting that the decision was made during an emergency board meeting on November 7, 2024, and took effect immediately.

The board of directors of the company explained that his contributions would significantly enhance Julius Berger’s strategic direction and drive the company’s continued growth.

Indimi is a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, whose career spans the oil and gas and financial services sectors He is a recipient of multiple honorary doctorate degrees from universities within and outside Nigeria and has been celebrated for his contributions to entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

Also, he has been honoured with the Nigerian national title of Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) and the Republic of Niger’s prestigious Commandeur dans L’Ordre du Merite du Niger.

