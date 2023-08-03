Julius Berger-AFP Unveils Quality Furniture Offerings At Housing Show

Julius Berger-AFP, the furniture pro- duction subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc unveiled its innovative collections of pieces of furniture at the just end- ed Africa International Housing Show amid much accolades from visitors to the stand inside the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The groundswell of commendations were for regularly improving the standard of AFP’s diverse office and domestic furniture range for its broad spectrum of customers across Nigeria. Leading the commendations was His Royal Majesty, Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan who did not mince words in lauding AFP’s pioneering efforts at innovating designs in the industry.

He said: “I have been coming to visit the AFP pavilion for years now. There is something unique about this company. AFP always presents high quality, durable and new designs and it is very commendable.”