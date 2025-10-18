New Telegraph

October 18, 2025
October 18, 2025
Julius Agwu Speaks On Losing Mum

Julius Agwu Speaks On Losing Mum

It has been one week since Nigerian comedian and actor, Julius Agwu lost his mum and he says the loss still feels like a dream. In a recent chat with the media, he shares that even though late Mrs Mary Welebor Agwu, his mother lived a long and fulfilled life, her demise still hurts but takes solace that she is in a better place. “Yes I lost my mum recently and it’s has not been easy, but that’s part of life and we most move on. The next step is to bid a good farewell as a great woman she was.

We plan to bury her December 13, 2025 at Choba, Rivers State”, he said. Julius Agwu, is described as an allround entertainer who has successfully made a name for himself in the Nigerian stand-up comedy and the movie industry. He is also a singer, who at some point in his career, tried his talent in the music industry, where be released songs like ‘Handwork’, ‘Sunita’, ‘Adamma’ and a few others. He is the producer behind comedy shows like Crack Ya Ribs, Laff 4 Christ’s Sake and Festival of Love.

