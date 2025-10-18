Julius Agwu Speaks On Losing Mum

It has been one week since Nigerian comedian and actor, Julius Agwu lost his mum and he says the loss still feels like a dream. In a recent chat with the media, he shares that even though late Mrs Mary Welebor Agwu, his mother lived a long and fulfilled life, her demise still hurts but takes solace that she is in a better place. “Yes I lost my mum recently and it’s has not been easy, but that’s part of life and we most move on. The next step is to bid a good farewell as a great woman she was.

We plan to bury her December 13, 2025 at Choba, Rivers State”, he said. Julius Agwu, is described as an allround entertainer who has successfully made a name for himself in the Nigerian stand-up comedy and the movie industry. He is also a singer, who at some point in his career, tried his talent in the music industry, where be released songs like ‘Handwork’, ‘Sunita’, ‘Adamma’ and a few others. He is the producer behind comedy shows like Crack Ya Ribs, Laff 4 Christ’s Sake and Festival of Love.