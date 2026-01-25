Julius Agwu: Passion Keeps Me Going In Entertainment Industry

Julius Agwu needs no introduction in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He is the hilarious Julius who is now referred to as the Grand Master of Comedy. His talent, mentorship and entrepreneur skills brought into the industry are what many still wonder about till date –something the younger generation may not understand because Julius Agwu became famous when most of them were yet unborn. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Julius Agwu speaks about returning to the industry after a long break. He also hints on celebrating 35 years on stage.

You are back in the movie industry after a long time away. How do you feel coming back and what are the changes you met now that you are back?

I feel great being back to what I love doing and among great talented colleagues. On the changes I have seen, obviously the technology of making movies has changed. It has improved. Change is inevitable. As I was c o m i n g here, a man wanted m e to buy his music CD. I was like, what age is this man living in?

Nobody plays DVDs anymore let alone CD. I don’t think I have seen DVD player in a long time now. Those are changes. There was a time it was only Nigerian Television Authority on TV back when I started in the movie industry but now, there are several Television stations.

Then, you must buy movie VHR to watch movies but now, everybody has a phone and you can watch everything just by clicking. Now there is IRoko TV, there is ROK unlike back then when it was only DSTV that can screen your movies. Now YouTube, Netflix, Amazon. You can even have your own TV platform tomorrow. Technology is advanced and we are all global now. There are changes everywhere.

Now that you are back in the movie industry, are you ready for all the movie roles or are you picky?

Not all movie roles. I select the movies I want to star in. As it is for me, I love acting. I love every aspect of the entertainment industry. Not that I am making too much money from the industry, but because it’s my field of endeavour, added with a lot of passion.

I read Theater Arts at the University of Port Harcourt. Theater Arts involves everything in entertainment. So, I don’t do acting just to make ends meet. I do acting for the love of acting and the passion. The movie roles are the ones looking for me now, not the other way round. They give me movie roles based on who I am in the industry.

What kind of movie roles will be a turn off now?

I don’t look out for any particular character. Yes, I will agree that there are certain characters I will not agree to play but you have to show me before I can tell you which.

You are one of the pioneers in stand-up comedy in Nigerian entertainment. Would you say your humorous part is due to nature or part of the Theatre Arts training?

I am a grandfather when it comes to comedy. In fact, I am an ancestor when it comes to comedy. They call me Master in the industry. That’s because I have paid my dues in comedy. When I attend comedy shows, they Remix my jokes. They change the names but the originality is mine.

Some of the things I say as jokes are proper t h i n g s that happened but people find them very funny . I could be saying what happened to me on my way to somewhere and people are laughing, rolling on the floor with laughter. So, the hilarious part is natural. It’s in the blood.

Did you cut off doing stand-up comedy completely?

I have not stopped comedy completely. I just finished my comedy show in Port Harcourt few weeks ago. ‘Crack Ya Ribs’. It was held on Christmas Day in Port Harcourt. I always return to my rootsRivers State every December and the comedy show is my way of celebrating with my people and giving back.

The Crack Ya Ribs show is like a Homecoming show that happens in Port Harcourt. The next Crack Ya Ribs show will be happening soon because I am planning to celebrate my 35 years on stage.

35 years on stage is no joke. How do you feel coming this far? You must have mentored many?

They are many and I cannot count. Some people are proud that they would not want mention that you mentored them. So I cannot mention names.

Back in those days, doing the things I love most. Hosting shows here and there, people were being motivated and mentored without you knowing. I am super excited for the milestone. I am happy for all that I have accomplished.

This January alone, I have seen billboards for more than three comedy shows. How come we have not got the Crack Ya Ribs show in Lagos or other cities?

I have my reasons but this 2026 is my optimistic year. The Crack Ya Ribs show is still on. I did the show in Kaduna in 2019. I took the popular comedian, Destalker, to Port Harcourt, London and Kaduna for Crack Ya Ribs. So, let’s just be optimistic. You will see more of the show very soon.

What about your music career? Your music back then was fun and catchy. Would we ever get to hear Julius Agwu sing again?

One step at a time. It will happen. I took a break from music, comedy and acting back then. I am glad I took that break. If not, there would not be…we wouldn’t be sitting here right now. God did a lot for me. It’s good to take a break when your body is asking for it. I am grateful I took that step.

I remembered in one of your previous interviews, you said fashion is one of your best sport. Your wife used to argue about how much you spend on designers’ suits, shirts. Is your fashion still that top notch? It’s a never changing passion. I love to look good at all times. My wardrobe is still as big as before.

You mentioned that you are not in the movie industry because you want to make ends meet. What other businesses do you do that complement the acting?

I do other things but I will not like to mention them. I will tell you something. Before, like way back, I used to say everything. I never knew you shouldn’t reveal some certain things. When I go for an interview, I say everything. I reveal my plans.

The media will write it the way I said it and some people will just use that to block businesses for me. Some will go do the plans I said I have before I even start. Maybe, I was planning to help someone. They will rush and go help the person, take all the glory, take pictures and I am like how did they know?

Nollywood has grown, comedy industry has done well as well. Is there an area you feel that still needs improvement ?

There should be standard in every sector in Nigeria. Not speaking about Nollywood alone. A working class graduate should be able to afford a car, basic things like upgrade to latest phones or gadgets to help their work. For example, you that is interviewing me now, do you have your own car?

This is what I mean. There are places that need improvement, especially on our movie sets. We should improve on safety measures. It is wrong that there is no ambulance at a movie location.

What if there is medical emergency? It will shock you that at some movie sets, there are no First Aid kits. Keep Nollywood aside, ask every state in Nigeria if they have working emergency numbers.

When we call police on emergency, do they show up? And how fast? A lot of things are not right in the country. Many citizens have died just because they rushed them to hospital on emergency and they are asked to pay before anything is done. They won’t even check as small as Blood Pressure or sugar level because you have not paid.

Back when you started building career in the industry, passion was the force behind most of our A-list actors, who are veterans and Legends now. Presently, many believe money and fame are the driving forces behind many younger artistes. What are your thoughts?

Mine will always be the passion. Passion is what is still keeping me in the industry. I looked up to actors like Sam Loco Efe. May he rest in peace. He was my elder friend. I looked up to so many actors that are late now. I started acting before John Okafor.

I mean it’s all passion that kept us. When I talk, they say I’m old but passion takes and keeps you where money and fame can’t but hey, what do I know? Most of them are driven by the money. They say they are content creators. It’s all money they are looking for. Money is good.

Don’t get me wrong but you see passion, you need it in the industry too. Some are very good and talented I must say. When you see those ones, you will know they are there for the work.

People used to think you started comedy before acting?

My first movie came out in 1993, ‘Rattle Snake’ part 1. Then ‘End of the River” followed. That movie birth the ‘Odeshi” slang. You spoke Igbo fluently in those movies.

That is why many believe you are Igbo and not from Rivers? People think I am from Owerri in Imo State. Igbo and Ikwere are related. My grandmother is Igbo, from Ikeduru in Imo State. Ikwere in Rivers State hears and understand Igbo. The Igbo understand Ikwere as well.