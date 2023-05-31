Julius Aghahowa: Influx of foreign-born players make Eagles spineless

Ex-international Julius Aghahowa has said the coach that the Super Eagles need is the one that will help grow the domestic league by incorporating local talents into the senior national team. In an interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN the former Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine forward also says Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen is ready to rule the world.

Flying Eagles are already in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup, they won their first two matches before losing to Brazil in their last group game, how will you rate the team so far?

They have done very well, they have surpassed expectations, and nobody gave them the chance as much as we have seen but the boys are doing well. The tournament is getting to the crucial stage, it is now that they need our support the most and I believe Nigerians will throw their weight behind the boys given what they have done so far.

Nigeria is yet to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup having dominated the U-17 category with five cups; with what you have seen of the current squad, do they even have what it takes to land the country her first-ever title at this level?

It is hard to say because the competition is just getting to the crucial stage where any mistakes could be punished. What I can say is that they have been doing well, it is difficult to predict if they can win but they just have to keep fighting, they have to push themselves in every match and let us see how far they can go.

The Super Eagles are yet to qualify for the Nations Cup but coach Jose Peseiro has boasted that he has the team capable of landing the country her first AFCON title since 2013, yet, Nigerians still doubt him, do you too?

Based on the talents and pedigree of the players that we have in the team, it is difficult to doubt if they have the capacity to win the next AFCON but there is something seriously lacking in the present squad which is the fighting spirit that any Nigerian team is known for. What I have observed is that most of the payers in the squad are either born abroad or left this country when they were young and they don’t have that fighting spirit and the resilience of those who grew up here and understand the real meaning of defending the green and white jersey of the country. If you talk about the talents, we have them but they don’t really know what it means to play African football or play the qualifiers and that is why they have not been able to dominate as much as we expect them.

How do you then assess Peseiro; since his tenure will end at the end of this month, do you think he deserves to be retained?

I think the decision has to be taken by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) or the committee saddled with that responsibility. But I would rather want a coach that will stay here and visit match centres across Nigeria and spot talent that he will select and blend with the foreign-based players to form a formidable national team. As we speak, we don’t have that going on, we don’t need to have only the foreign-based players, we have to grow our league too, so we need to include these home-based players so that we can have a little bit of bite and fighting spirit in the team. If these home-based are given the opportunity and they transport their football abroad, the money will come here and we can further grow our league.

You were a striker during your time and now we have another goal poacher ruling the world now in Victor Osimhen, you must be proud of him like many Nigerians….

Osimhen is on top of the world right now, he is doing very well; he has proved himself in all of the clubs he played for. The player has been breaking records and he will break more because he is that good. He is being considered to win the African Footballer of the Year. He is that player that has the fighting spirit I told you about. He is the kind of player that is always ready to do his job, he comes here fighting for the team even when other players are not playing well, he will show that resilience and try to be different. Sometimes, football doesn’t come out the way we want it but you need to grind out results, you need to push yourself to get the job done.