March 9, 2025
Juliet Ibrahim Launches Her Steam Initiative To Empower Young Women In African

Award-winning Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim has officially launched the HER STEAM Initiative in celebration of International Women’s Day.

This innovative initiative aims to empower young women across Africa to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) fields.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that HER STEAM Initiative is designed to address the persistent gender gap in these crucial sectors by providing young women with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

With a focus on mentorship, hands-on learning, and community engagement, the program will equip these women with the skills and confidence necessary to break barriers and unlock their full potential.

Speaking passionately about her commitment to the cause, Juliet Ibrahim wrote;

“Women belong in STEAM. Their voices, creativity, and intelligence are essential for building the future. HER STEAM Initiative is my commitment to ensuring more young women in Africa gain the opportunities they deserve.”

