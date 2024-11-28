Julien Arnold Dies At 60 During Christmas Carol Performance

Share

Popular Canadian stage actor, Julian Arnold is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the actor died on Sunday, November 24, 2024, during a Christmas Carol performance at the age of 60.

According to the report, he suffered a medical emergency at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre.

Alberta Health Services spokesperson, Kerry Williamson revealed that Arnold died at the location after multiple resuscitation attempts.

Reacting to his passing, in a statement, Jessie van Rijn, the Citadel Theatre’s executive director and Daryl Cloran, the artistic director, said “His presence brought joy, heart and depth to every role. His artistic contributions will be deeply missed.”

