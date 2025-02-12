Julie Coker, 85, Returns To Broadcasting With Souq TV

Share

It was a day of joy, reflection and the viewership acceptance of a new Souq News Television and The Isle 104.9 FM Lagos graced by one of the oldest female practicing journalists in Africa, Chief Julie Coker.

The event, which held recently at the ground floor of the Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) building, on the Marina Lagos, was not only the celebration of her one-year existence in Lagos; but for the staff, presenters, colleagues and friends, gathered to witness the owner of the stations, Mr. Victor Walsh Oluwafemi, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FemiWalsh Limited and also the Executive Director of the African Development Service Centre, realise his dream.

A Miss Western Nigeria winner and losing Miss Nigeria finalist in 1958, Chief Coker, who is still looking radiant at 85, could not hide her happiness at meeting people she had known for quite some time in the entertainment industry and took time to take photographs with them.

Chief Coker, who was recently made Africa’s oldest female journalist by FemiWalsh Limited, when the company appointed her one its media team members, expressed her delight and honour at the appointment.

Happiness

“Well, it is a thing of joy, I suppose all of us have various endeavours, we work hard so that we can get to a level of recognition, even if it is just a little bit, but if at the end of the day someone decides to give you through the inspiration from God to give you that recognition, I think happiness, joy fills your heart. I did not know that there’s going to be a television station along the Marina of all places. “Usually, when people want to start a television station they go far away from the city.

When we started at WNTV in Ibadan, it was right in the place called Agodi, on the outskirts of Ibadan and people found it difficult to get there. “Also, when I joined the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) it was located on Victoria Island and there was no transportation going there at a time.

But here we are now, along the Marina in a broadcast station. “Someone had invited me for an interview and low and behold it was located in the NITEL building, it’s amazing, these are the wonders of the Lord, His truthfulness goes on forever. For all the work one has done in the past as the most hardworking, I have got a lot of support. “I am happy, delighted that I am still alive.

That is one of the fruits of my labour that we had put in the past, we are not the only hardworking persons there. We are also at some point and at a stage have given recognition to other people, who have also been working hard. I recall that some of them were given honours at the National Theatre some time back – that was the work of NTA in those days,” she recalled.

Courage

When asked what advice she would share with the owner of the new stations (Souq News Television and The Isle 104.9 FM Lagos) considering they are capital intensive projects, Chief Coker, who originally joined WNTV as a receptionist and only became part of the broadcasting team when she replaced Anike Agbaje-Williams after the latter announced her maternity leave, said: “It takes a lot of courage for someone to take the bull by the horns, and decide that this is what you are going to invest.

“Look at the ambience of this place; you can’t quantify the amount of money needed to set them up. At the beginning it was only the government that could invest such money because of its capital intensive nature.

“Sadly over the years, you will find out that some stations struggled to pay their staff; but I believe that this young man (Oluwafemi), who is visionary, is determined to make it a success. Besides, he has given it a very unique name ‘Souq’, which means a ‘market place’.

“So that name alone can attract a lot of interest from the Arab nations, and our President, Bola Tinubu, has been visiting these countries in an effort to attract investment, so I’m confident that they would like to invest in such a company.”

Although she may be in her mid-80s, but Chief Coker, who has three music albums to her credit, is not ready to leave the arena with which she has been associated with for more than six decades and has already started work. “I have already started doing a programme here called ‘Julie’s Angels’, we looked at the economic situation in the country, we looked at the way people are running things and compare it with what is happening around the globe and you see that if our own programme will become a green light of entrepreneurs, stores and bankers. “It also caters for people in the Ivory Tower who want to share information. Our dream is to follow the world,” she said.

Dream

Also speaking, an elated owner of the stations, Oluwafemi, said: “My dream has become a reality we are the first to launch a radio/television station at the same time and we are going to come out as the best unique readership content, we are also the first to launch two radio stations in Kano which is the Kasuwa FM.” Continuing he said:

“We’ve been around for about a year and what we are doing is just a test run. But it is now that we are going into a commercial, where we can mention our name about who we are, we can ask for money, chat with people and all that.”

When asked how he intended to break even, especially now that the economy is depressed, he confidently replied: “We will break even. We have done our homework. We are not copying any of the existing media organisations’ templates. We have developed our own template and we believe something in our template will work for us. “If we depend on the traditional media concept of how they operate then they will submerge us.

So we believe something in the media, we believe in the development of the media which is what we practice, development journalism and the television/radio station focuses on the business, economy and development. “We believe this is an area that is currently not being given enough air time.

So people who have radio and television stations will just give 20 minutes or one hour maximum for business news but we run our business segment for 24 hours, so that’s what makes us different, any business owner will see us as their constituency, that is their voice, so that’s what makes us different.”

Profit

Not done, Oluwafemi said: “Now, you would also believe that with the template which we have developed, we will break even not only just break even, we will be the first to be preparing our profit in billions, so we know what we are doing.” However, when it was pointed out that a number of radio and television stations are struggling to survive, he said:

“The market is there, people set up businesses to copy others for different agendas, some set up to promote the politicians interest. So what is the reason for setting up a television/radio house?

Why? So what problems are you going to solve? “What drove us into setting up ‘Souq Television’ is all about solving a problem we want to do what other people failed to do. What are these problems that other people have failed to do that Souq Television is solving?

Can we know them? We have a business community in Nigeria, when you say the market people are poor, some of the things they have in their stores are worth hundreds of millions.” Citing another analogy, he said: “A motor tout (or agbero) is also often a business man; he has over 10 buses and they give him returns every day. Do you know the revenue he makes daily, and he is actually also an employer of labour.

“We (stations) came in to solve a problem which is a media economy problem. Like Brilla FM controls sports, Channels is the authority in news, so we want to be authority in the business and economic news.” On why he chose to name the television station ‘Souq’, which is not an English word and not even to be linked to any of our Nigerian dialects, he said: “Souq is an Arabic word for ‘market’.

The idea was for us to have a radio station to be a channel for business news between sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. “We have secured a business license in Dubai and we chose to run a business here in Nigeria. The radio station in Kano is called ‘Kasuwa FM’ and is also a business news station that will be launched in May this year.”

On why he chose to honour Chief Julie Coker, he said: “Chief Julie Coker as the launcher of ‘Souq Television’ shows that old age is not a disease, it does not mean that you are condemned, for the fact that you are old does not mean that you are daft intellectually, they have brain, they can think.”

