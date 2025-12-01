Juliana Osanebi Receives Land Gift On 60th Birthday

A former Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Friday Osanebi, has gifted Juliana Osanebi a parcel of land in a choice area of Asaba, the Delta State capital as a special birthday present to commemorate her 60th birthday.

To make the celebration even more memorable, he has also mobilised a reputable contractor, Dream Homes by Nebi, to construct a brandnew house for Juliana.

The land, a symbol of Osanebi’s love and appreciation, is a generous gift that will serve as a lasting reminder of thoughtfulness towards his elder sister, Juliana, who he fondly calls Big Mummy.

The gesture is a testament to the strong bond between the former lawmaker and his sister. Dream Homes by Nebi has been commissioned to build the new home.

With an initial budget of N160 million, the contractor is expected to deliver a luxurious and comfortable abode that meets Juliana’s needs and exceeds her expectations.

This gesture not only showcases the lawmaker’s love and appreciation for his eldest sister, who assumed the role of a mother following the demise of their late mother, but also highlights the importance of family and relationships.