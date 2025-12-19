Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode, popularly known as Toyo Baby has opened up about a deeply personal chapter of her life, revealing that she endured depression and suicidal thoughts for nearly three years while keeping her struggles hidden from public view.

In a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram page, the actress reflected on how the experience profoundly affected her physical, emotional and mental well-being.

Accoridng to her, despite appearing strong and functional on the outside, she was silently battling intense emotional pain behind closed doors.

Olayode revealed that the prolonged struggle took a toll on her body, describing how she felt depleted and disconnected as her health declined.

She noted that the experience helped her understand the true value of joy, which she described as essential to human survival.

During that period, she said she was diagnosed with health-related issues and experienced significant weight gain, which she attributed not only to physical changes but also to the emotional burden she carried within.

The actress also addressed common misconceptions surrounding depression and suicide.

According to her, people who have never faced such challenges often underestimate the severity of depression or judge those who contemplate suicide harshly, without understanding the depth of despair that drives such thoughts.

She stressed that for many, suicidal ideation is not about selfishness but a desperate search for relief from overwhelming pain.

While acknowledging the importance of professional help, Olayode disclosed that although she sought therapy, she ultimately found lasting comfort and healing through her faith.

She credited her recovery to reconnecting spiritually and turning to God, whom she described as the source of her complete restoration.

She said her decision to speak openly was inspired by the large number of messages she receives from individuals who are currently struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts.

Through her message, she encouraged those facing similar battles not to give up, reminding them that difficult seasons do not last forever.

Olayode urged people dealing with dark thoughts to speak out, seek help, and hold on to hope, reassuring them that inner strength often exists even when it feels absent. She emphasized that suffering is a shared human experience and does not define a person’s future.

Concluding her message with words of encouragement and compassion, the actress expressed solidarity with those in pain, offering prayers and love.

She reaffirmed her belief that healing is possible and that life is worth holding on to, urging anyone struggling to believe that brighter days lie ahead.