Juliana Olayode Hails Mo Bimpe Over Awareness On HPV

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, popularly known as Toyo Baby in the comedy series, Jenifa’s Dairy has expressed gratitude to her colleague, Mo Bimpe, for using her platform to raise awareness about Human Papillomavirus (HPV) through her film “Healing”.

Juliana praised Bimpe for her efforts in educating the public about the virus, emphasising the importance of open conversations about health issues, particularly in marriages.

She also encouraged women to get tested for HPV, highlighting the need to prioritise health and wellness.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Olayode wrote: “I heard about HPV for the first time when @mo_bimpe told me she’ll be doing a film on HPV.

“All my life I’ve never heard of it. Thank you for using your platform to create an awareness on HPV @mo_bimpe I am so proud of you and your work.

“One of the things I learnt from seeing HEALING is that ignorance is costly. I also learnt that as a society, we need to stop shaming people, when it comes to marriage, we must have the difficult conversations and be willing to give grace to our partners.

“When we encounter problems or challenges, we should go through it together in love. I can go on and on.