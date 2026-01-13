Juliana Olayode Celebrates Funke Akindele’s Box Office Success

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, popularly known as Toyo Baby has showered encomiums on her senior colleague and former boss, Funke Akindele, in celebration of the filmmaker’s latest box office milestone.

New Telegraph recalls that Funke Akindele recently made history after her film “Behind The Scenes“ crossed the ₦2 billion mark at the Nigerian box office, making her the first filmmaker to achieve the feat.

Reacting to the achievement in a post shared on Instagram, Olayode described Akindele as a remarkable woman whose success is the result of years of perseverance, sacrifice and relentless effort.

She noted that the filmmaker’s journey was built on consistency and resilience rather than luck.

According to Olayode, Akindele has not only broken records but also created opportunities for others in the industry, expanding what many once believed was possible within Nollywood.

She praised her for continually raising the bar and inspiring a new generation of creatives to aim higher.

Olayode also offered prayers for Akindele, expressing hope that her success would continue to grow.

She congratulated the actress, as well as the cast and crew of “Behind The Scenes”, describing the box office triumph as a major win for the Nigerian film industry.