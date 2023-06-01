New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Julian Nagelsmann Not…

Julian Nagelsmann Not Convinced By Napoli Offer

Napoli have made their interest known to Julian Nagelsmann as regards him becoming their next manager but the German isn’t said to be convinced by their approach.

Marco Conterio had some days ago said that the Partenopei had made their second contact with Nagelsmann as the first one was only exploratory.

It is now reported that after the second contact, Napoli made an offer for the ex-Bayern Munich boss.

Aurelio de Laurentiis spoke directly to Nagelsmann, but the manager wasn’t convinced.

The difference between his demand and what Napoli are offering is too much and the offer isn’t satisfactory for the ex-Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig boss.

The Partenopei have already made contact with Porto boss Sérgio Conceição but are not ready to pay his huge release clause.

Contact has also been made with Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier but after a move for Luis Enrique not progressing, Vincenzo Italiano seems like a key target.

Tags:

Read Previous

Wizkid Speaks On Why He Stops Hanging Out
Read Next

Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Pro League Can Become ‘Top-Five League In The World’

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023