Napoli have made their interest known to Julian Nagelsmann as regards him becoming their next manager but the German isn’t said to be convinced by their approach.

Marco Conterio had some days ago said that the Partenopei had made their second contact with Nagelsmann as the first one was only exploratory.

It is now reported that after the second contact, Napoli made an offer for the ex-Bayern Munich boss.

Aurelio de Laurentiis spoke directly to Nagelsmann, but the manager wasn’t convinced.

The difference between his demand and what Napoli are offering is too much and the offer isn’t satisfactory for the ex-Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig boss.

The Partenopei have already made contact with Porto boss Sérgio Conceição but are not ready to pay his huge release clause.

Contact has also been made with Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier but after a move for Luis Enrique not progressing, Vincenzo Italiano seems like a key target.