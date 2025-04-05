Julia Shisia Applauded As Company Records Ksh 1.38bn Pre-Tax Profit In 2024

Share

Friends and professional colleagues across the African continent have showered encomiums on the Executive Director of Absa Bancassurance, Julia Shisia, for recording a pre-tax profit of Ksh 1.38 billion in 2024.

They took to the comment section of the LinkedIn post by Abojani Investment announcing the remarkable success.

The Chief People Officer of Absa Bank Kenya, Mumbi Kahando, congratulated Julia and her team, asking them to keep up the good work.

The Managing Director at Old Mutual Life, Loreen Makwanya, said they have done well.

An Insurance and Risk Manager, Brian Arasa, expressed gladness to be part of this great milestone, congratulating Captain Julia’ and her team.

Computer Networking Professional Joram Irungu described the achievement as greatness, congratulating Julia and the entire Absa Baca team.

Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Kenya, Richard Marisin, also congratulated Julia Shisia for the remarkable attainment.

Julia Nechesa Shisia, a distinguished leader with over 20 years of executive experience across banking, insurance, and sustainable business practices.

Julia currently serves as the Principal Officer and Executive Director of Absa Bancassurance at Absa Bank Kenya, where she is renowned for her innovative approaches to financial inclusion and her commitment to fostering sustainable growth in underserved communities.

Julia’s professional journey is marked by a deep commitment to driving impactful collaborations. She has led partnerships aimed at addressing some of the most pressing challenges in society, including providing risk protection for small-scale farmers through Acre Africa—an initiative focused on mitigating the effects of droughts and floods—and supporting SMEs facing political and economic instability.

Her ability to drive these partnerships across both public and private sectors has led to transformative outcomes that impact entire communities.

A Harvard-trained executive, Julia completed the prestigious Senior Executive Program Africa at Harvard University, where she gained critical insights into driving sustainable businesses globally across financial sectors, non-financial sectors, and government frameworks. Her education, combined with her extensive professional experience, positions her as a powerful advocate for using financial services as a tool to address societal challenges and create lasting, positive change.

Julia’s leadership extends to the regulation and standardization of insurance learning across East Africa, an initiative that involved key stakeholders and regulators and which was successfully launched in 2016.

Through this, she helped elevate the region’s financial services to global standards of sustainability and accessibility.

Her contributions to Absa Bank Kenya’s success are undeniable. Under her leadership, the bank’s Bancassurance division has achieved market-leading status in Kenya, not only in profitability but also in risk management and sustainable business practices, with the division ranked as a leader in risk management by Think Business.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Julia is deeply committed to mentorship and empowering future leaders. She serves as the Assistant Treasurer of the Bancassurance Association of Kenya, where she works alongside regulators and stakeholders to achieve financial sustainability in the region.

Julia’s passion for women’s empowerment is reflected in her involvement with the Women on Boards Network and the Catholic Women’s Association in Kenya, where she actively drives initiatives supporting women and vulnerable groups.

Having previously worked in Standard Bank Group and now Absa Bank Group, the Pan African banks, she has interacted and contributed to different markets on financial inclusions and risk management, solutions tailored for different markets, thus impacting businesses and communities at large.

Julia’s leadership is underpinned by her personal values of lifelong learning and giving back to society.

Outside of her professional life, she is an avid reader, currently exploring Driving Digital Strategy by Sunil Gupta, a Harvard professor. She also enjoys spending time in nature and is passionate about music and dance.

Julia is married and is the proud mother of teenage twin daughters, and she brings the same dedication to her family as she does to her professional endeavors.

