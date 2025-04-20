Julia Nneji Petitions IGP, Demands Retraction Of ‘Wanted Person’ Notice Within 48 Hours

Share

Ihuoma Julia Nneji, the lady declared “Wanted” on Tuesday by the Nigeria Police Force, through the National Cyber Crime Centre, Abuja (NPF NCCC), has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, demanding a retraction of the notice within 48 hours.

Nneji, who is the daughter of a popular transporter, Frank Nneji, owner of ABC Transport Limited, also demanded a written apology by the NPF NCCC within the same period.

She made the demands through her solicitors, Pillar-Rest Attorneys, who asked the law enforcement agency to direct the removal of the Special Police Gazette Bulletin declaring their client “Wanted”.

The letter by Nneji’s solicitors was entitled: “Report of Unlawful Public Declaration of Ihuoma Julia Nneji “Wanted” by The Nigerian Police Force National Cybercrime Centre Unit In Breach of Her Fundamental Rights,” and dated 16th April, 2025.

Signed by Oyaje James Oyigoga Esq, the petition was specifically addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Force Headquarters, Abuja, through the Director, NPF, National Cyber Crime Centre, Abuja (NPF NCCC).

According to the solicitors, the declaration constitutes a breach of their client’s fundamental rights protected by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and notification of same to all platforms and media outlets where it may have been disseminated.

Other demands made by the solicitors in the letter include a written apology to the client for the reputational damage, emotional trauma and unlawful declaration by the police.

