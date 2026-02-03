Mr Emmanuel Obasi, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress Judy Austin, has raised an alarm over alleged threats to his life.

Taking to his social media page, Mr Obasi accused three individuals, including Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, of being behind the danger he claims to be facing.

In a video sighted by New Telegraph, Judy Austin’s ex-husband drew the attention of the general public to the fact that his life is endangered.

He alleged that he had been receiving threats from unknown persons who were demanding money from him.

According to him, he had done nothing wrong except marrying someone and sending her to school, which he described as his only “offence.”

READ ALSO:

Obasi stated that if anything happened to him, three people should be held responsible. He listed them as Yul Edochie, Judy Austin, and Augusta Umuora.

“I want to bring it to the notice of the world. If anything happens to me, these are the people that should be held responsible,” he wrote.

In a follow-up message, he also demanded the return of his children. He wrote, “My demand is for my children. Bring back my children.”

As of the time of filing this report, the accused individuals have not publicly responded to the allegations. The authenticity of the claims has also not been independently verified.

However, the viral video has sparked reactions online, with many calling for a proper investigation and urging relevant authorities to look into the matter, while others are clamouring for Judy Austin and Yul Edochie to come out and either refute his claims or explain themselves.