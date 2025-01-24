Share

The estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, Mr Emmanuel Obasi has reportedly earned a multimillion deal with an oil and gas company.

New Telegraph recalls that Mr Obasi made headlines in 2024 after he came out to cry out about the affair between his ex-wife, Judy Austin and actor Yul Edochie.

According to him, Judy and Yul Edochie have prevented him from seeing the children he had with her.

In a new development, Mr Obasi recently won a multimillion-naira endorsement deal with the renowned real estate and oil & gas giant company, A.A. Emmaco Group.

The company shared a video on their official Facebook page, showing a visibly elated Obasi shaking hands with its CEO in what appeared to be a contractual agreement.

