Judy Austin: Stop Controlling Yul On How To Mourn His Son

The second wife of Yul Edochie, Judy Austin has taken to her social media page to warn Nigerians for condemning her husband on how he is mourning his late son, Kamibilichukwu.

With a video making rounds on the internet, it could be seen as Judy Austin vents her anger and frustration on Nigerians, who she said have been heaping insults on her husband, Yul over the death of his first son.

It’s no news that Yul Edochie has been a subject of mockery and ridicule on social media weeks after he bounced back to social media following the death of his first son.

However, Judy who recently took to Yul’s Facebook page to call out Nigerians to stop the insults she and her husband receives occasionally, saying Enough is Enough’ has once again taken to Yul’s Facebook page to drag Nigerians asking them to allow her husband to mourn his child in a way he wants to mourn him.

Heaping praises on him, she declares that Yul Edochie will continue to rise and no one can bring him down with fake news and lies.

She, however, added that her husband is the best in the world with a good heart.

Speaking on Yul’s behalf, she clarified that the only reason why he went back to work a few weeks after the death of his son is that he has to work to provide for his family, as a family man, he has a lot of bills to take care of.

Speaking further, she called out Gistlover, calling him a faceless blogger, that always spread lies and information to destroy so many lives and homes, declaring that she and her husband will be his karma.

She said in a rage, “Come for me and I’ll come for you 10 times, come for Yul and I’ll come for you one thousand times”.

