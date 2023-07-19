Judy Austin Speaks On Marriage With Yul Edochie

The second wife of Yul Edochie, Judy Austin has taken to her social media page to narrate how she met Yul Edochie for the first time and how her marriage with her former husband, Mr Obasi ended.

It would be recalled that Mr Obasi reached out to Instagram vlogger Cutie Juls claiming that his wife has denied him access to seeing their children and also mentioned that Judy Austin left him because of Yul Edochie.

Mr Obasi claimed Judy and Yul started dating in 2012 while still married to him, adding that the actor helped Judy to take away their children and other properties.

READ ALSO:

After the news of their relationship went viral, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin decided to come clean about their relationship that led to marriage, and ever since then, they have been a lot of backlash and insults about their relationship.

However, two days back, Judy Austin took to her Instagram page to lament on the insults she receives on a daily basis, stating that she has had enough of the insults and that she’s ready to expose everyone and everything that has transpired between her, Yul Edochie and her former marriage.

She also added that she has been silent for over a year now and is ready to speak out, urging people to join her live by 8 pm on Yul’s verified Facebook page on Tuesday, July 18.

According to her, what she is about to reveal will shock the world.

However, Judy kept to her word, as she came live on Yul’s Facebook page, in her live session of about 3k viewers, she revealed that her previous marriage to Mr Obasi ended in March 2013 and when she met Yul, she had already separated from her previous marriage.

She swore that she never knew Yul Edcohie when she was still with her former husband, emphasizing that all the narratives are lies.

According to Judy, “If I saw Yul Edochie when I was married to Mr Obasi, then let all the curses laid on me befall me”,

Speaking further, she diverted to the entertainment industry, stating that she’s ready to expose the holier than thou married colleagues of hers that think they are better of than her, involved in infidelity.

The mother of two revealed that some married actresses take their female friends along when going to hotels just to sneak in their lovers at night, betraying their marital vows, for money.

Click Link to watch video;