Judy Austin Speaks Amidst Tensed Relationship Between Yul And May Edochie

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has advised her followers to stand their ground in the new year.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star advised her fans and followers in her recent post.

This comes few days following a scandalous fight between her Yul and his estranged wife, May Edochie.

Amidst the scandals, in a recent post via her social media page, Judy wrote, "When you look back on this past year, don't think of the pain you felt. Think of the strength you gained and appreciate how far you've come.

Judy Austin Speaks On Marriage With Yul Edochie. "You've been through a lot but you've grown a lot too. Give yourself credit for your resilience and step forward again with grace." She added in the caption: "No gree for anybody‼!" See netizens reactions below: stellamsongle said: "Wait until you experience what queen May experienced." sundayreached wrote: "God will judge u as May said " lloydgiggs penned: "Give yourself credit for stealing another woman's husband. That's your biggest achievement, buy yourself a car for that."