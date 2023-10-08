Judy Austin Shares Cryptic Post After Yul Edochie Reunites With Children

Nollywood actress and the second wife of Yul Edochie, Judy Austin has taken to her social media page to share a cryptic message hours after her husband’s reunion with his children from May Edochie.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yul on Friday, October 7, paid a visit to his estranged wife, May‘s children in school on their cultural day to check on their well-being.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share a picture of himself with his sons during their school’s cultural day.

He, however, expressed his interest in their academic performance and their representation of their cultural heritage.

READ ALSO:

However, a few hours after Yul’s post, Judy Austin took to her Instagram page to share a cryptic message addressing pretenders, labelling them as cowards deserving of pity. She wrote, “Pretenders are cowards that should be pitied!!!” Reactions trailing Judy Austin’s cryptic post; Osy Onyeka wrote, “Once Yul has anything to do with his children you become bitter. You are not just a snatcher but also selfish.” Yemisi Kunlipe wrote, “You’re pained because Yul went to visit his boys in school without your prior notice and he even posted it on social media. You’re pained because Yul is begging Maya and sending emissaries to her.” Sasha Itota wrote, “Wen u dey knack Yul for 2013, did u publicize it. No be hide and seek u dey do, u go knack am or night, pretend say una be colleagues for day.” Kophiyov wrote, “You just described yourself. Rest Judy. No lack of peace is evident.” Tihanna Porch wrote, “You wey dey knack person husband for more than 6yeat you till get mouth dey talk akunakuku.“