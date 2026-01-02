Nollywood actress Judy Austin has sparked fresh conversations online after updating her Instagram bio to include the name of her husband, Yul Edochie.

The change, which appeared shortly after her birthday celebration on December 31, 2025, quickly caught the attention of fans and followers who had earlier noticed the absence of Yul’s name from her profile.

The move has renewed public interest in the couple’s relationship, which has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months.

Judy had previously removed Yul Edochie’s name from her social media pages, a decision that fueled rumours of a possible rift between the pair.

However, the latest update suggests a different narrative, especially coming at a time when the actress was marking both her birthday and the start of a new year.

The renewed attention follows recent public displays of affection between the couple. Just days earlier, Yul Edochie had dismissed rumours of marital trouble by celebrating Judy’s birthday with a heartfelt message and video tribute.

In the post, he showered her with prayers, affection and warm wishes, expressing his hopes for more years together and even hinting at expanding their family.

Judy also made headlines after sharing a New Year’s message dedicated to her husband, further reinforcing the impression that the couple is on good terms.

While neither of them has directly addressed the earlier speculations, the latest developments have left fans closely watching their online activity, with many interpreting the renewed bio update as a sign of unity between the two Nollywood stars.