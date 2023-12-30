Judy Austin Reflects On Gods Blessings In 2023

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has expressed gratitude to God as she counts her blessing throughout 2023.

Taking to her Instagram page, Yul Edochie‘s second wife reflects on what she called the most difficult year.

However, she also said that because God heard her prayers, this has been the most fulfilling year of her life.

She said despite everything, God was always by her side, winning all of her fights while she slept, adding that God provided for her more times than she could count.

Judy, however, asked fans to fully submit to God’s will in her life, claiming that He still has power today.

She urged her followers to openly express their gratitude to God for any favours they had received this year.

Speaking further, Judy emphasised how hate and anger cause individuals to become spiritually blind, making it impossible for them to perceive what is in front of them.

The actress reaffirmed her faith in God, noting that she will never stop talking about Him publicly.

See the post below: