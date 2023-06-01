Judy Austin Reacts To Rita Edochie’s Subtle Shade

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Judy Austin has broken the silence after Rita Edochie threw shades at her and her husband, Yul Edochie.

Recall that Rita Edochie who took to her Instagram page on May 31 to mark 2 months of Yul’s son, Kambilinachukwu’s demise, however, began her note by referring to a certain ‘drama king and devil’.

She wrote; “Let the drama king and drama devil know this. Kambili my son, today marks exactly two months since you departed this sinful world, to the great beyond. our consolation is that you are resting in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“My son, you are gone but not forgotten. we are trying to cope with the vacuum your untimely death left in our hearts, by looking to the good lord to grant us the fortitude to bear the loss.

Your mother Queen May Yul Edochie is doing great and trying her best to be more strong. Your siblings are fine too though they miss you but it is well.”

The post sparked a lot of controversy among social media users, a lot of Rita Edochie’s fans and followers have been offering words of comfort and support as the public display of grief and the subtle shade within the post have garnered significant attention.

I’m reaction to Rita’s post, Judy Austin shared a video of herself on her official Instagram page where she reiterated how powerful love can be.

She also said that once an individual fills his heart with genuine love, he’ll be untouchable.

She wrote: “LOVE is the greatest weapon!!!

Fill your heart with Genuine LOVE and you’ll be UNTOUCHABLE!!!

The Happiest girl I know.

I hope y’all had a wonderful day today?”

