Judy Austin Reacts To IVD, Blessing CEO Relationship

The second wife of the Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, Judy Austin has reacted to the relationship of the controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO and her partner, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Blessing CEO, in a post on her Instagram page, shared a video of herself dancing with her lover, IVD.

In the video clip, the duo were seen happily dancing and displaying chemistry as they publicly showed themselves together for the first after they made their relationship public.

Reacting, Judy Austin took to the comment section of the video, to appreciate and express her satisfaction with the relationship between the two love birds.

Judy wrote: “Enjoy my dear”

The comment of Judy Austin triggered some reactions from social media users.

shewnn_naf: “@judyaustin1 rest akuna Panya your love wey ignored you on your birthday day form by force friendship.”

official_abimbola26: “@judyaustin1 ewuuuu.” prettidazy: “

Prettydazy: @judyaustin1 my Queen..God gat you ijeleeeeeeeeeeee.”

@Natasha_hanson: “@judyaustin1 I know say you must comment. But Una two case is not the same. She met a single guy.”

@megalove_eve: “Enjoy what Judy? Mxm.” ikphemijennifer: “@judyaustin1 u wan collect IVD Akuya hausa .”

_nk47: “@judyaustin1 come snatchh this one too.”

