Judy Austin Reacts As Yul Edochie Launches Online Church

Nollywood actress and second wife of Yul Edochie, Judy Austin has reacted to her husband’s recent launch of his online ministry.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yul on Tuesday, January 23, took to his social media pages to announce the launch of his online Christian group named, “True Salvation Ministry”.

According to him, the ministry will start online, making YouTube its main page where sermons would be delivered.

Reacting to the development, Judy Austin said she had always known that one cannot escape God’s call.

She further congratulated her husband and prayed to God to grant him the wisdom to carry on the ministry.

Judy Austin, “Finally! One thing I know about God is you can’t escape his call! A big congratulations, Eze Dike!

“You’ve known this is who you are, and now the whole world knows too.

“May God bless and equip you with his unending wisdom and knowledge to guide you in this new chapter of your life. Amen. You’re blessed forever,”