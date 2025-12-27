New Telegraph

December 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Judy Austin Jokes…

Judy Austin Jokes About Post-Christmas Tummy Troubles After Festive Feasting

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has sparked conversations online after sharing a humorous update about her health following the Christmas celebrations.

Amid the excitement and indulgence that typically accompany the festive season, the actress candidly admitted that she may have enjoyed her meals a little too much.

Taking to her Instagram page, Judy revealed that she had been experiencing stomach discomfort after days of festive eating.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

In a playful tone, the actress reflected on how quickly the holiday meals seemed to catch up with her, noting that just two days of indulgence appeared to undo months of effort she had put into staying active and healthy.

Her post struck a relatable chord with many fans, especially those who also found themselves overindulging during the holiday period. Judy’s light-hearted confession highlighted the realities of festive celebrations, where rich meals and constant snacking often take center stage.

Rather than expressing serious concern, the actress approached the situation with humor, poking fun at herself and embracing the moment as part of the holiday experience.

The post quickly attracted reactions from followers, with many sharing similar experiences and offering advice, jokes, and well-wishes.

Judy Austin’s candid update added a touch of humor to the post-Christmas conversation online, reminding fans that festive indulgence is a common experience and that laughter often makes it easier to bounce back.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Eyo Festival Makes Colourful Comeback In Lagos
Read Next

Man City Edge Forest To Go Top After Dramatic Away Win