Judy Austin Celebrates Yul Edochie’s Endorsement Renewal

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has taken to her social media page to celebrate for her husband, Yul Edochie, after a luxury beer brand renewed his endorsement contract.

The news of Yul’s endorsement deal renewal was announced via his verified Instagram page.

Taking to his page to announce the good news, the controversial actor mentioned that the contract extension came despite facing marital challenges.

Yul wrote, “Cheers to another amazing year with Nigeria’s number-one beer brand.”

READ ALSO:

Following the announcement, Judy Austin took to her Instagram page, to celebrate her husband’s success and hailed him as the ultimate champion in his field.

She also expressed her gratitude to God, and prayed for his continuous success, emphasizing that Yul Edochie is truly the best in what he does.

She wrote, “Congratulations to the world’s best on your renewed contract!! Thank you, Jesus!!

You’re the best in the game and will continue to be!!!

Nobody does it better than you and that’s your power!!

May more deals on the way!!

Na we dey here!!!”